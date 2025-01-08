Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VWAGY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Volkswagen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays raised Volkswagen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Volkswagen to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $8.57 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.53.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $86.25 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Volkswagen will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

