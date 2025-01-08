Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 138,778 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $35,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after buying an additional 33,051 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,649 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,404,000 after buying an additional 43,294 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.5% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,276,000 after acquiring an additional 13,318 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $301.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.83.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.00. 288,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,454. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $219.73 and a 52-week high of $298.31. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $275.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.