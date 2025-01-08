Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,677 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,538 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $166,624.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 457,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,915,110.17. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,843,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,238,881.91. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,412 shares of company stock worth $12,478,116. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Walmart from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Walmart Stock Up 0.9 %

WMT traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $91.65. 13,246,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,929,060. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $96.18. The company has a market cap of $736.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

