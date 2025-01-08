Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Stake in American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FUSI)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FUSI – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned 0.08% of American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000.

American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF Stock Performance

FUSI opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average of $50.84.

American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF Profile

The American Century Multisector Floating Income ETF (FUSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a global bond portfolio of primarily investment grade, floating rate securities. FUSI was launched on Mar 14, 2023 and is managed by American Century Investments.

