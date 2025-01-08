Weaver Consulting Group Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $413.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $411.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $388.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $302.34 and a one year high of $428.69.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

