Weaver Consulting Group Has $567,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POCT. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter worth $1,419,000. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 18.4% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 13.2% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter.

POCT stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.66 and its 200-day moving average is $39.02. The company has a market cap of $646.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

