Weaver Consulting Group Sells 24,322 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,322 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 498.8% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $57.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.17. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

