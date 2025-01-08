What is Noble Financial’s Estimate for RAIL Q3 Earnings?

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Noble Financial decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for FreightCar America in a report released on Tuesday, January 7th. Noble Financial analyst M. Reichman now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for FreightCar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for FreightCar America’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37. The stock has a market cap of $194.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.96. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $16.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in FreightCar America by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FreightCar America by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FreightCar America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. 31.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FreightCar America news, Director James R. Meyer purchased 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $251,316.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 838,278 shares in the company, valued at $9,003,105.72. This represents a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

