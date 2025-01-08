Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $3.55 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 52 week low of $2.74 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wilhelmina International

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Omni Retail Enterprises, Llc sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 880,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,616. This represents a 1.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,753 shares of company stock worth $38,985. 48.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wilhelmina International

About Wilhelmina International

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Free Report ) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,560 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.45% of Wilhelmina International worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.