Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Up – Here’s Why

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $47.55, but opened at $49.00. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $47.52, with a volume of 65,393 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WGO. DA Davidson cut their price target on Winnebago Industries from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.78.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 158.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.23). Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $625.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William C. Fisher bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.81 per share, with a total value of $109,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,554.27. This represents a 6.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bret A. Woodson sold 12,187 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $690,271.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,953.92. The trade was a 33.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 855,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,714,000 after acquiring an additional 173,274 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth about $333,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 641.8% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 52,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 45,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

