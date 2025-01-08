Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 16,007.9% during the second quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 154,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,108,000 after buying an additional 153,196 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after acquiring an additional 20,878 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 70,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 35,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.29. The company had a trading volume of 219,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,224. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $69.45 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.12.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

