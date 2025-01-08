Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PYPY)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PYPY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

PYPY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 38,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

The YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (PYPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Paypal stock (PYPL) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options.

