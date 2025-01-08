Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PYPY)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PYPY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 25,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.
YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance
PYPY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 38,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,385. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $20.50.
About YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:PYPY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax PYPL Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.