Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 33,123 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.2% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Income Research & Management purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $71.32. The company had a trading volume of 5,388,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,271,652. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $46.12 and a 52-week high of $78.13. The company has a market cap of $237.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.69.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,853,327.13. The trade was a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. This represents a 26.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.24.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

