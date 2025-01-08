XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $123.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ XOMA opened at $25.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. The company has a market cap of $302.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.92. XOMA has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $35.00.

In other news, CEO Owen Hughes sold 21,881 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $655,335.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,621.05. The trade was a 38.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in XOMA by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 182,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of XOMA by 95.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in XOMA by 300.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XOMA during the third quarter worth about $516,000. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

