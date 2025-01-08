Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:BHYB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 160,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 160,400% from the previous session’s volume of 100 shares.The stock last traded at $53.60 and had previously closed at $53.59.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.16.

Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3952 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

About Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF

The Xtrackers USD High Yield BB-B ex Financials ETF (BHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of Ba1/BB+ through B3/B-. The fund places little restrictions on duration or maturity.

