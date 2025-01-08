Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for NBR Earnings

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nabors Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn ($1.57) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.52). The consensus estimate for Nabors Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($15.52) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nabors Industries’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.70) EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

NBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Nabors Industries from $110.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nabors Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Nabors Industries from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $64.07 on Wednesday. Nabors Industries has a one year low of $50.15 and a one year high of $105.96. The company has a market cap of $686.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Industries by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 42,483 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,473 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Nabors Industries by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 200,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after buying an additional 33,616 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,634,000 after buying an additional 16,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running services, including casing and tubing running, and torque monitoring; managed pressure drilling services; and drilling-bit steering systems and rig instrumentation software.

