Zacks Research Predicts Neogen’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neogen in a report released on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s FY2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NEOG. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Neogen in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

NEOG stock opened at $12.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.00 and a beta of 1.23. Neogen has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Neogen had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Neogen by 264.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Neogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John Edward Adent acquired 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $200,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 216,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,382.60. The trade was a 7.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

