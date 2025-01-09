Aby J. Mathew Sells 404 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $10,916.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,559.30. This represents a 0.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BioLife Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.69. The stock had a trading volume of 270,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,162. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 1.92. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 29.4% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

