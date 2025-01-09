Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.85, but opened at $17.50. Aehr Test Systems shares last traded at $18.63, with a volume of 432,591 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEHR

Aehr Test Systems Trading Down 7.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The firm has a market cap of $487.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 49.63% and a return on equity of 29.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Aehr Test Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 10.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Free Report)

Aehr Test Systems provides test solutions for testing, burning-in, and semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form, and installed systems worldwide. Its product portfolio includes FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems that can test, burn-in, and stabilize range of devices, including silicon carbide-based and other power semiconductors, 2D and 3D sensors used in mobile phones, tablets and other computing devices, memory semiconductors, processors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and photonics and integrated optical devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.