Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

Aion (AION) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 9th. In the last seven days, Aion has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $534.32 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00076295 BTC.

Zano (ZANO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00018215 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00015353 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00006872 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000031 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,310.35 or 0.46929505 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

