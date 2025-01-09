Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP) Shares Down 6.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 1,893,041 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,204,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.
Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Airship AI in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.
In related news, CFO Mark E. Scott sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yanda Ma sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,000 shares of company stock valued at $721,600 over the last 90 days. 57.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Airship AI by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airship AI by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Airship AI by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Airship AI by 70.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the period. 5.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.
