Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). 58,477,648 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 57,061,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.04.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alba Mineral Resources
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Shutterstock and Getty: A $3.7 Billion Visual Content Giant
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 Smart Picks: Discounted Stocks for Savvy Investors
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- NVIDIA Deal Ignites Aurora Stock’s Explosive Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.