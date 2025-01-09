Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $18.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.82 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies updated its FY25 guidance to $2.25-2.31 EPS.

Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE ACI opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Melius raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

