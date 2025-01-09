Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 49.50% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $18.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.82 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies updated its FY25 guidance to $2.25-2.31 EPS.
Albertsons Companies Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE ACI opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACI
Albertsons Companies Company Profile
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Albertsons Companies
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Discover 2 Under-the-Radar Aerospace Stocks Set for 2025 Growth
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.