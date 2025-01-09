Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Shares Unloaded Rep. Virginia Foxx

Representative Virginia Foxx (R-North Carolina) recently sold shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP). In a filing disclosed on January 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Alliance Resource Partners stock on December 6th.

Representative Virginia Foxx also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) on 12/6/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) on 12/6/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) on 12/6/2024.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.43. 110,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,006. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $613.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.17 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 79.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark raised their target price on Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Singular Research cut Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliance Resource Partners

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Progeny 3 Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,904,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,605,000 after buying an additional 96,780 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $29,144,000. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,145,145 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,629,000 after purchasing an additional 66,761 shares in the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,509,000 after buying an additional 16,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the second quarter worth $6,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 157,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,422,488. This trade represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Representative Foxx

Virginia Foxx (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2005. Her current term ends on January 3, 2025. Foxx (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent North Carolina’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Prior to her election to the U.S. House, Foxx served as a member of the North Carolina State Senate as well as deputy secretary for management for North Carolina. Foxx was born in New York, New York. She earned a B.A. and M.A.C.T. from the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in 1968 and 1972, respectively, and an Ed.D. from the University of North Carolina, Greensboro, in 1985. Foxx worked as an instructor at Caldwell Community College in Hudson, NC, and an instructor and assistant dean at Appalachian State University in Boone, NC. She owned a landscape nursery and served as Deputy Secretary for Management at the North Carolina Department of Administration.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

