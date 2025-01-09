Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altimmune currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $7.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. Altimmune has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $529.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.22.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 199,076.92% and a negative return on equity of 55.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Altimmune by 190.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

