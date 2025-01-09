American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Acquires 1,321 Shares of Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch purchased 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $11,717.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 931,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,258,244.97. This trade represents a 0.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Down 1.7 %

NYC stock opened at $8.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.12. American Strategic Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $5.46 and a twelve month high of $10.91.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.