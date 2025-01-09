Amigo (LON:AMGO) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Here’s Why

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.44 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.44 ($0.01). Approximately 1,436,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 849,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.45 ($0.01).

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.39.

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides loans to individuals in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company also engages in trading and financing activities. Amigo Holdings PLC was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom.

