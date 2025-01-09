Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN) Shares Down 0.4% – Should You Sell?

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (NYSEARCA:ISWN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $17.98. Approximately 4,369 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.05.

Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.33.

About Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF

The Amplify BlackSwan ISWN ETF (ISWN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network International BlackSwan index. The fund tracks an index of two low-correlated assets: international developed equity markets and US Treasurys. The fund uses LEAP options to execute its strategy. ISWN was launched on Jan 26, 2021 and is managed by Amplify.

