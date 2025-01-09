Analysts Set Expectations for Emera FY2026 Earnings

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Emera in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will earn $3.57 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera’s FY2027 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

EMA has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Emera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Emera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$57.10.

Emera stock opened at C$53.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$50.84. Emera has a twelve month low of C$44.13 and a twelve month high of C$56.20. The firm has a market cap of C$15.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. Emera’s payout ratio is presently 112.84%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

