Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $14.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anglo American has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $17.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

