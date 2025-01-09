Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Anglo American to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Anglo American
Anglo American Stock Performance
Anglo American Company Profile
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anglo American
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.