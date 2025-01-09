Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.95 and last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 34903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Anterix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Anterix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Anterix

Anterix Stock Up 1.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm has a market capitalization of $553.70 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.67 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54.

In related news, Director Mark Fleischhauer bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.19 per share, with a total value of $119,665.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,665. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,500. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anterix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Anterix in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,334,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in Anterix by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 140,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 6,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Anterix by 250.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.