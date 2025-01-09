ANyONe Protocol Price Hits $1.48 on Exchanges (ANYONE)

ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last seven days, ANyONe Protocol has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. ANyONe Protocol has a market capitalization of $140.67 million and $1.38 million worth of ANyONe Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ANyONe Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00001575 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93,927.17 or 0.99771244 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92,989.42 or 0.98775152 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ANyONe Protocol

ANyONe Protocol was first traded on June 26th, 2024. ANyONe Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,868,198 tokens. ANyONe Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anyonefdn. ANyONe Protocol’s official website is anyone.io.

Buying and Selling ANyONe Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ANyONe Protocol (ANYONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. ANyONe Protocol has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 97,368,198.54041649 in circulation. The last known price of ANyONe Protocol is 1.5172931 USD and is down -7.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $2,172,009.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyone.io.”

