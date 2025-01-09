Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Trading Up 37.3% – Time to Buy?

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) was up 37.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 320,311 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 121,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Arbor Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 243.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$21.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of -3.71.

About Arbor Metals

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

