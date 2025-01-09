Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Shares Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 208,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average session volume of 45,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.33. The company has a current ratio of 30.57, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in the Americas and Argentina. It primarily explores for lithium. The company was formerly known as Iron South Mining Corp. and changed its name to Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

