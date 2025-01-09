Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $0.66 on Top Exchanges

Ark (ARK) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. Ark has a market capitalization of $123.03 million and approximately $177.44 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00000701 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded 27.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ark alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001366 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00000849 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001174 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 185,955,174 coins and its circulating supply is 185,954,750 coins. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.