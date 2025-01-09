Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CEO K Charles Janac Sells 8,432 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CEO K Charles Janac sold 8,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $104,050.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,209,485.92. The trade was a 3.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

K Charles Janac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, K Charles Janac sold 6,256 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $71,380.96.

On Monday, December 30th, K Charles Janac sold 58,212 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $601,329.96.

On Thursday, December 26th, K Charles Janac sold 60,584 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $631,285.28.

On Tuesday, December 17th, K Charles Janac sold 14,180 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $141,941.80.

On Thursday, December 12th, K Charles Janac sold 17,856 shares of Arteris stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $180,702.72.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, K Charles Janac sold 1,242 shares of Arteris stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $10,656.36.

Arteris Price Performance

Shares of AIP opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Arteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $451.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Arteris during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Arteris by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arteris by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 9,551 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Arteris during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Arteris by 0.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,491,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Arteris Company Profile

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

