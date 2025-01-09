Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) VP Paul L. Alpern Sells 3,326 Shares

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) VP Paul L. Alpern sold 3,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $41,076.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at $760,809.40. The trade was a 5.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AIP stock opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Arteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $451.99 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Arteris during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Arteris in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arteris by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the third quarter worth about $226,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Arteris in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

