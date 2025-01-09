Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aspira Women’s Health Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ AWH opened at $0.70 on Monday. Aspira Women’s Health has a 12-month low of $0.67 and a 12-month high of $5.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Aspira Women's Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aspira Women’s Health stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Free Report) by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 236,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111,022 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 1.90% of Aspira Women’s Health worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspira Women’s Health

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes of noninvasive AI-powered diagnostic tests for gynecologic diseases in the United States. The company's products include Ova1Plus, a qualitative serum test to assess the likelihood of malignancy in women with an ovarian adnexal mass; Overa, a biomarker test intended to maintain Ova1's high sensitivity; and OvaWatch, a laboratory developed tests to assist in the initial clinical assessment of malignancy risk in all women thought to have an indeterminate or benign adnexal mass.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aspira Women's Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspira Women's Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.