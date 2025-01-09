ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X) Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell Buys 10,550 Shares

ATCO Ltd. (TSE:ACO.X – Get Free Report) Director Dawn Lorraine Farrell acquired 10,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$47.36 per share, with a total value of C$499,689.15.

ATCO Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$47.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.63. ATCO Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$35.56 and a 1-year high of C$50.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$48.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACO.X shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of ATCO from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ATCO from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$51.10.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy, logistics and transportation, water, food and agriculture, real estate, and shelter services in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company engages in the electricity and natural gas transmission and distribution, and international electricity operations; energy storage, electricity generation, industrial water solutions, and clean fuels; and electricity and natural gas retail sales, and whole-home solutions.

