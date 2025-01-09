Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.30.
In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 344,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,276.10. The trade was a 8.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,393,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total value of $7,596,613.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 672,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,716.25. The trade was a 67.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,776,667 shares of company stock valued at $48,432,337 in the last ninety days. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the third quarter worth $63,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
