AVITA Medical (RCEL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) recently:
- 1/8/2025 – AVITA Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2025 – AVITA Medical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/24/2024 – AVITA Medical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/24/2024 – AVITA Medical is now covered by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.
AVITA Medical Stock Down 36.4 %
Shares of AVITA Medical stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 1,372,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.73. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $234.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.58.
AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 194.69% and a negative net margin of 95.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.
