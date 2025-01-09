AVITA Medical (RCEL) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ: RCEL) recently:

1/8/2025 – AVITA Medical had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $20.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – AVITA Medical had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2024 – AVITA Medical had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

12/24/2024 – AVITA Medical is now covered by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

AVITA Medical Stock Down 36.4 %

Shares of AVITA Medical stock traded down $5.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 1,372,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.73. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $18.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market cap of $234.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.58.

Get AVITA Medical Inc alerts:

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $19.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 million. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 194.69% and a negative net margin of 95.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities analysts expect that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AVITA Medical

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in AVITA Medical by 126.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 269.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 24.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 27.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.