Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Director Benoit La Salle Sells 64,244 Shares

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) Director Benoit La Salle sold 64,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.27, for a total value of C$724,145.52.

AYA stock opened at C$11.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 124.33 and a beta of 1.40. Aya Gold & Silver Inc. has a one year low of C$9.40 and a one year high of C$19.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.42, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.81.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYA. CIBC set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Desjardins upgraded Aya Gold & Silver to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.25 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Cormark lowered shares of Aya Gold & Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$20.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Aya Gold & Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.72.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metals projects in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

