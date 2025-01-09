B. Riley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) Stock Price

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at B. Riley from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 83.82% from the company’s previous close.

DBRG has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DBRG

DigitalBridge Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalBridge Group

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. DigitalBridge Group has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.91.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 179.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 145.5% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 33,627.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.