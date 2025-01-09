Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Set at C$82.00 by Accountability Research

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned a C$82.00 price target by analysts at Accountability Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Accountability Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. National Bankshares increased their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$66.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$77.92.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Performance

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

BNS traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$74.44. 4,632,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,245,815. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of C$60.68 and a 1 year high of C$80.14.

(Get Free Report)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.