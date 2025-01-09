Barclays Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $257.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $229.00 to $257.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PNC. Compass Point increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.1 %

PNC opened at $194.51 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $139.69 and a twelve month high of $216.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.30 and a 200-day moving average of $185.23. The stock has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 54.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $236,687.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,052,553.99. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. This represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,272 shares of company stock valued at $6,155,103. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

