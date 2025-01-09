Barclays Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $63.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.83% from the company’s current price.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.81.

NYSE:CMG opened at $57.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.88, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 40,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 13,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 18,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 267.5% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 39,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 28,797 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

