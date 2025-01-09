BCE (NYSE:BCE) versus NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) Head to Head Contrast

NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Free Report) and BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

NextPlat has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BCE has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for NextPlat and BCE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlat 0 0 0 0 0.00 BCE 1 9 1 1 2.17

Profitability

BCE has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.36%. Given BCE’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BCE is more favorable than NextPlat.

This table compares NextPlat and BCE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlat -19.11% 14.24% 10.39% BCE 0.76% 17.58% 3.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of NextPlat shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.5% of BCE shares are held by institutional investors. 49.9% of NextPlat shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of BCE shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NextPlat and BCE”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlat $66.48 million 0.48 -$3.78 million ($0.68) -1.81 BCE $24.46 billion 0.88 $1.68 billion $0.07 337.71

BCE has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BCE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

BCE beats NextPlat on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities. It also offers COVID-19 related diagnostics and vaccinations, and medication adherence packaging; and value-added services, such as prior authorization assistance, same-day home-medication delivery, on site provider consultation services, primary care reporting and analytics, and customized packaging solutions, as well as acquires and leases an e-commerce platform to collaborate with businesses to optimize their ability to sell their goods online. In addition, it operates e-commerce websites, as well as third-party e-commerce storefronts that provides mobile satellite services solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and internet of things connectivity services; voice, data communications, internet of things (IoT), and machine-to-machine services; tracking and monitoring solutions and services; satellite communications products; and GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons. Further, it offers satellite tracking devices used to monitor the location, movements, and history of anything that moves; SolarTrack, a compact, lightweight, IoT tracking device powered by the sun; and GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is based in Coconut Grove, Florida.

About BCE

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers. This segment also buys and sells local telephone, long distance, and data and other services from or to resellers and other carriers; and operates consumer electronics retail stores. The Bell Media segment provides conventional TV, specialty TV, pay TV, streaming services, digital media services, radio broadcasting services, and out-of-home advertising services. BCE Inc. was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in Verdun, Canada.

