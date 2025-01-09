Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Trading Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.34 and last traded at $10.34. 1,740 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.28.

Beazley Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

