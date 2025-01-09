Beldex Price Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Beldex has a market capitalization of $550.67 million and approximately $7.53 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0797 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.91 or 0.03515430 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00039415 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00013684 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000375 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,930,727,131 coins and its circulating supply is 6,912,707,131 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

