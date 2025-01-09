Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 149.40 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 149.20 ($1.84). Approximately 1,118,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 998,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.40 ($1.80).

Bellevue Healthcare Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of £815.60 million and a PE ratio of 932.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.99.

About Bellevue Healthcare

Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a high conviction, long-only investment trust invested in listed or quoted global healthcare equities. It is unconstrained and able to invest regardless of market cap, sub sector or region, and the portfolio is concentrated with a maximum of 35 holdings. The target total dividend in the first financial period is 3.5 pence per ordinary share (to be paid mostly out of capital) and in subsequent financial years will be set at 3.5 per cent.

