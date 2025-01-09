Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH) Trading Up 2.6% – Here’s What Happened

Bellevue Healthcare (LON:BBH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 149.40 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 149.20 ($1.84). Approximately 1,118,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 998,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 145.40 ($1.80).
Bellevue Healthcare Stock Up 2.6 %
The stock has a market cap of £815.60 million and a PE ratio of 932.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 139.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.99.
About Bellevue Healthcare
Bellevue Healthcare Trust plc is a high conviction, long-only investment trust invested in listed or quoted global healthcare equities. It is unconstrained and able to invest regardless of market cap, sub sector or region, and the portfolio is concentrated with a maximum of 35 holdings. The target total dividend in the first financial period is 3.5 pence per ordinary share (to be paid mostly out of capital) and in subsequent financial years will be set at 3.5 per cent.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bellevue Healthcare
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Bellevue Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellevue Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.